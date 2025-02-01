Breaking News
All you need to know about Elphinstone bridge closure
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Police claim facial recognition confirms accused is the same man caught on CCTV
Mumbai: IPS officer’s husband booked in Rs 24 crore property fraud
Mumbai: Carnac Bridge to open before monsoon
Mumbai: Bangladeshi national, son arrested for staying illegally in Andheri West
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Man falsely accused in Saif Ali Khan attack case receives aid

Man falsely accused in Saif Ali Khan attack case receives aid

Updated on: 01 February,2025 07:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Social media influencer says he’ll also pay for Akash Kanojia’s wedding; Saif Ali Khan, 54, was stabbed repeatedly by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his 12th floor residence in Satguru Sharan in Mumbai’s Bandra area

Man falsely accused in Saif Ali Khan attack case receives aid

Social media influencer Faizan Ansari with Akash Kanojia (right)

Listen to this article
Man falsely accused in Saif Ali Khan attack case receives aid
x
00:00

A Social media influencer has come forward to help a man who claimed his life was “ruined” after he was detained and then released in connection with the knife attack on film star Saif Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan, 54, was stabbed repeatedly by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his 12th floor residence in Satguru Sharan in Mumbai’s Bandra area in the early hours of January 16. He underwent surgery and was later discharged.


Akash Kanojia, 31, a driver, was detained from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Kolkata Shalimar Jnaneshwari Express at Durg station in Chhattisgarh by the Railway Protection Force on January 18 after a tip-off from Mumbai police. On the morning of January 19, Mumbai police arrested Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das from neighbouring Thane, after which the Durg RPF allowed Kanojia to go leave.


“I have provided Rs 11,000 to Akash as financial assistance and will also take care of his wedding expenses. It is unfortunate that one episode has brought so much misery in his life,” Mumbai-based social media influencer and activist Faizan Ansari said. Kanojia had said he was fired from his job after the incident, and the family of his prospective bride had called off marriage talks. “My family was left shocked and in tears after media started showing my pictures and claimed I was the main suspect in the case. One mistake of the Mumbai police ruined my life,” he had said. Kanojia lives in a slum in Cuffe Parade.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

saif ali khan mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK