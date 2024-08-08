Breaking News
Thane: Five-year-old dies after labrador falls on her in Mumbra
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde orders Kurla station spruce-up
Mumbai cyber police building nears completion
Maharashtra assembly elections: Will scramble for Assembly seats fracture alliances?
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Loose tiles on Charni Road FOB removed
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Man posing as PA of Shiv Sena UBT MP dupes owner of famous Mumbai eatery

Man posing as PA of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP dupes owner of famous Mumbai eatery

Updated on: 08 August,2024 08:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Jamal Mohammed Yasin Shaikh, the restaurant owner, lodged a complaint in this regard a couple of days ago, he said

Man posing as PA of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP dupes owner of famous Mumbai eatery

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Man posing as PA of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP dupes owner of famous Mumbai eatery
x
00:00

A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly posing as the PA of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant and cheating the owner of the famous 'Bademiya' restaurant of more than Rs 11.2 lakh. Suraj R Kalav, the accused, allegedly ordered hundreds of plates of food from the eatery while also promising to arrange admission for the complainant's daughter at the Government Law College, a police official said. Jamal Mohammed Yasin Shaikh, the restaurant owner, lodged a complaint in this regard a couple of days ago, he said.


The accused called him last month, claimed to be the personal assistant of MP Arvind Sawant, and ordered food at an address at Bharat Mata junction at Lalbaug in central Mumbai, Shaikh said. He ordered food every day between July 2 to 29, the period during which monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature was underway, promising to settle the bill in a single payment, the restaurant owner alleged.



On the day Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Milind Narvekar was elected to the legislative council, Kalav ordered 200 plates of veg and nonveg biryani and gulab jamuns at an address in Mazgaon area. The bill of Rs 2 lakh would be paid after the monsoon session was over, Shaikh was assured. Meanwhile, Shaikh asked Kalav if he could get admission for his daughter at the Government Law College, as Kalav was (purportedly) close to MP Sawant.


Kalav allegedly took Rs 9.27 lakh from him and promised to secure the admission. Shaikh realised he had been duped when Kalav stopped taking his calls. A case for cheating and other relevant offences was registered at Kalachowki police station and the accused was arrested, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

lalbaug Shiv Sena mumbai police mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK