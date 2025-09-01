Fadnavis' assurance comes shortly after the HC noted that Jarange and his supporters have prima facie violated the conditions. The court said that as the protesters do not have valid permission to continue the stir, it expects the state government to follow the due procedure laid down in law by initiating appropriate steps

He also said the administration is deliberating on legal options to resolve the standoff over the Maratha quota demand.

The Maharashtra government will implement the Bombay High Court (HC) directives regarding the Manoj Jarange-led Maratha quota protest, Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

The Maharashtra government will implement the Bombay High Court (HC) directives regarding the Manoj Jarange-led Maratha quota protest, Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

He also said the administration is deliberating on legal options to resolve the standoff over the Maratha quota demand.

The CM’s assurance comes shortly after the HC observed that Jarange and his supporters had prima facie violated the conditions of the protest.

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad noted that as the protesters do not have valid permission to continue the stir, it expects the state government to follow the due procedure laid down in law by taking appropriate steps. The court also stated that the government must ensure no additional protesters, as claimed by Jarange, enter the city henceforth.

"The government will implement the High Court directives," Fadnavis told reporters in Pune, rejecting the claim that law and order had collapsed.

"There have been sporadic incidents (related to Maratha demonstrations) which have been cleared by police within minutes," he added.

He said the court had observed certain violations regarding the permissions granted for the protest in Mumbai. "I was travelling, so I do not know exactly what the court observed. I got to know that the court has observed that some violations have taken place regarding the permissions given to the protest in Mumbai. The court has expressed displeasure over whatever is happening on the roads of Mumbai," he explained.

On resolving the protest, Fadnavis said, "Discussions can't take place on the mic, and we should know whom to hold talks with. We are not adamant."

He further stated that legal options on the demands of the protesters were discussed in a meeting chaired by him this morning with his deputies, Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde. "We deliberated all the legal options and worked to find legal solutions, which will withstand in court," he said.

Pune: On the Maratha Reservation agitation, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "... What I understood is that the court has said that where permission was given and with the conditions attached, those conditions were violated. The court has expressed strong displeasure over… pic.twitter.com/TPy0mfadVu — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2025

"What I understood is that the court has said that where permission was given and with the conditions attached, those conditions were violated. The court has expressed strong displeasure over this and has issued certain directions. It is the responsibility of the administration to follow those directions, and the administration will duly comply,” said CM Fadnavis.

He also informed that a meeting was held on Monday during which the state reviewed all the legal options within the framework of the law.

Condemning the harassment of women journalists, CM Fadnavis said, “The kind of attacks on journalists and the harassment of women journalists are completely wrong. This, in some way, tarnishes the movement itself... I appeal to the opposition leaders, including Supriya (Sule), that one should not take political advantage of such social issues. They must ask themselves why the Maratha community is so angry today. Was a solution found during their tenure? Was a solution found even during the two-and-a-half-year government in between?"

Jarange has been on a hunger strike since August 29 at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai, seeking Kunbi status for Marathas, which would allow them to avail quota benefits, as Kunbis are part of the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Fadnavis also rejected claims that shops near Azad Maidan were asked to shut to prevent protesters from getting food.

"Shops were shut because of the ruckus created by agitators on the streets. Shopkeepers have been asked to open their premises and assured of police presence," he added.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)