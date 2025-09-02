The husband-wife duo said it considers the Maratha community brothers and was moved by their agitation. “We salute them because they are fighting for their rights and for reservations," the Patils said

The husband-wife duo said it considers the Maratha community brothers and was moved by their agitation. “We salute them because they are fighting for their rights and for reservations. Our son could not secure admission in IIT-Bombay because he fell short by just two marks. If we had the benefit of reservations, he would have been studying there today. That is why we wholeheartedly support Manoj Jarange and will continue to stand by him,” the Patils said while distributing meals.

THE ongoing Maratha agitation at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi witnessed an emotional moment on Tuesday when a couple from Panvel — Balram Patil and Alka Patil —arrived with home-cooked food to support the protesters.

By evening, celebrations broke out at the APMC market, Vashi Bridge, and across the exhibition centre as news spread of the state government accepting Maratha leader Manoj Jarange’s demands. Groups of protesters danced, raised slogans, and embraced each other in celebration.

“This is a historic moment for us. Manoj Jarange has fought tirelessly for months, and finally our voices have been heard,” said Rahul Shinde, 29, one of the protesters from Beed.

Another supporter, Snehal More, 32, also from Beed, said, “We were waiting for this day for so long. Today, our community stands stronger and more united than ever before. The atmosphere here is like a festival.”

Adding to the joy, Mahadev Patekar, a farmer from Beed who travelled with a group to Navi Mumbai, said, “We left our farms to be here, and today, we feel it was worth every struggle. The government’s decision is not just for us, but for the future of our children.”

One of the protesters at CIDCO summed it up, saying, “Jarange’s hard work and sacrifice has finally borne fruit. Now, we are just waiting for the government resolution (GR) by 9 pm.”

Even as celebrations continued, a small group of Maratha supporters staged a brief protest near Vashi Bridge, causing some traffic snarls. But for the thousands gathered at the exhibition centre, the day ended with hope, unity, and a sense of victory.