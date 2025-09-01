The shop, located on Dadaji Street in the Fort area of South Mumbai, under the jurisdiction of Mata Ramabai Marg Police Station, was allegedly targeted by some youngsters who had joined the agitation

Maratha quota protest: Supporters of Jarange accused of theft at Fort shop; incident caught on CCTV

Maratha quota protest: Supporters of Jarange accused of theft at Fort shop; incident caught on CCTV

Some supporters of the ongoing Maratha morcha have allegedly been seen robbing a clothing store. They reportedly took away clothes and cash from the shop. A CCTV footage has surfaced showing unruly youths wearing orange scarfs around their necks, pointing fingers at the protestors.

Some supporters of the ongoing Maratha morcha have allegedly been seen robbing a clothing store. They reportedly took away clothes and cash from the shop. A CCTV footage has surfaced showing unruly youths wearing orange scarfs around their necks, pointing fingers at the protestors.

The shop, located on Dadaji Street in the Fort area of South Mumbai, under the jurisdiction of Mata Ramabai Marg Police Station, was allegedly targeted by some youngsters who had joined the agitation.

According to the complainant, the youths broke the lock of the shop with the help of a screwdriver and stole clothes along with Rs 6,000 in cash.

The incident was captured on the shop’s CCTV camera. Sources said police are working to identify the accused and trace them.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons at Mata Ramabai Marg Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

However, such incidents of theft—carried out under the guise of Maratha brothers who have come to Mumbai for the agitation—are casting a shadow over Manoj Jarange Patil’s movement.

The complainant also posted about the theft on X, tagging the Chief Minister and the Mumbai Police Commissioner to bring the matter to their notice.

Activist Manoj Jarange has vowed to stop drinking water from the fourth day of his hunger strike on Monday and brave "bullets" over his demand for reservation to the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

He has demanded the government issue a GR based on the reservation based on available records.

For its part, the Maharashtra government on Sunday said it will seek a legal opinion on implementing the Hyderabad gazetteer on the Kunbi status- an OBC caste- for the Maratha community.

Jarange, however, remained unimpressed and said he won't budge from the protest venue at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai till his demands are met, even if the Devendra Fadnavis government fires bullets at protesters.

He has been staging an indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan from Friday over his demand for a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the OBC category.