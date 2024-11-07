The Matheran Hill Railway, with its century-old charm, reopens after the monsoon break on November 6. The newly modified engine, resembling a steam locomotive, runs on diesel, maintaining the heritage aesthetic. The railway line also introduces vistadome and air-conditioned coaches.

The train’s existing narrow gauge diesel engine has been modified

Listen to this article Matheran Hill Railway reopens with heritage makeover and new diesel engine x 00:00

The century-old two-foot (610 mm) narrow-gauge Matheran Hill Railway has been given a heritage makeover with the new-look engine donning a steam hood but running on diesel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Neral-Matheran railway line opened on Wednesday after a monsoon break.

An existing narrow gauge diesel engine has been modified by a special team of engineers and technicians at Mumbai’s Parel workshop by creating a hood resembling a steam engine by making necessary changes to ensure smooth running and, at the same time, maintaining the heritage look.

“We had to be very careful that while covering the engine’s full functionality was maintained. The engine has been fitted with a steam vapour and sound-producing system,” a senior official said.

As a precautionary measure, the line remains closed during the monsoon, however, shuttle services between Aman Lodge and Matheran continue to run. Post-monsoon, the full services were re-opened on November 6.

The small train also has vistadome and air-conditioned coaches. An original steam engine brought from the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway is also lying at Neral Yard being worked up to be used for charter runs in the near future, said another official.

Over the years, the Central Railway authorities have been slowly upgrading the line by taking up key infrastructural works by strengthening the tracks and putting up sturdier barricading and walls along the rail lines for safe and comfortable rides to passengers.

A Rs 5 crore future plan has also been drawn up to ease curves and speed up the train, which presently plies between 10-15 kmph only,

officials added.

The railway line originally came up as a private venture of the Peerbhoy family between 1901 and 1907 but still maintains most of its original layout, except for a few stretches.

The line winds around the mountain in spirals, taking people up 2,625 feet above sea level to the serenity of Matheran. The train trundles at a very low speed of 13 kmph, pacing up the hill slowly and steadily.

The line, constructed by Abdul Hussain Peerbhoy, began in 1904 and was finally opened to traffic on March 22, 1907.

Nov 6

Day train services were re-opened