Central Railway said that in view of the huge demand from passengers travelling for the festival season, CR will run 2 One way special trains between Mumbai and Danapur / Katihar to clear the extra rush of passengers

The Central Railway on Wednesday said that it will be running two festive special trains to accommodate passengers travelling for Chhat Puja and other festivals.

In an official statement, the Central Railway said that in view of the huge demand from passengers travelling for the festival season, CR will run 2 One way special trains between Mumbai and Danapur / Katihar to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The details are as under:

CSMT - Katihar One way Special



01199 One way Special will depart from CSMT Mumbai at 15.30 hrs on 08.11.2024 and will arrive at Katihar at 02.00 hrs on 09.11.2024

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan ,Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur, Barauni, Begusarai, Khagaria and Navgachia



Composition: 1 AC-Ist Class cum AC-II Tier, 1 AC-III Tier, 10 ( 9 Reserved & 1 Unreserved) Sleeper Class, 3 General Second Class and 2 Second seating cum Guard's brake Van

LTT-Danapur One way Special



01049 One way Special will depart from LTT Mumbai at 23.55 hrs on 09.11.2024 and will arrive at Danapur at 09.00 hrs on 11.11.2024

Halts: Thane, Kalyan ,Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara.



Composition: 15 ( 11 Reserved & 4 Unreserved) Sleeper Class and 2 Second seating cum Guard's brake Van

Reservation:

Bookings for One way Special Train No. 01049 on special charges will open on 7.11.2024 at 12.00 hrs and

Bookings for One way Special Train No. 01199 on special charges will open on 8.11.2024

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has set a new benchmark in passenger transportation during the festive season, with over 120 lakh passengers (12 million) traveling on November 4, the officials said.

The record passenger transportation managed by the Indian Railways surpassed the combined population of Australia and New Zealand, said an official.

He said that it marks the highest number of passengers carried in a single day this year, further highlighting the important role of the Indian Railways in catering to the massive travel demand during festivals.

Around 7.5 crore passengers travelled to Bihar, Eastern UP and Jharkhand from 1st October to 5th November, 2024 through special trains, he added.

In an official statement, the Indian Railways said that to cater to passengers demand, Indian Railways operates special trains during this festive season. This year during the period from 01st October to 30th November, more than 7,600 special trains are being run by Indian Railways, whereas last year around 4,500 Special trains were run. This is 73 per cent more than last year.