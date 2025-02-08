Mid-Day Top News at this hour: 1.6 lakh women with family cars ineligible; Mumbai reports first GBS case in 2025 and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Aditi Tatkare. File pic/Shadab Khan

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Ladki Bahin Yojana: 1.6 lakh women with family cars ineligible

Over 1.60 lakh women, whose families own four-wheelers, have been excluded from the benefits of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. The information was shared by Aditi Tatkare, state minister for women and child development, via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday. Read more.

Mumbai: ‘Scrapped Aarey machinery could be turned into art installation’

With the state government issuing a tender for the sale of the unused machinery lying in Aarey dairy, the last vestiges of yet another iconic Mumbai institution are on the verge of vanishing. In its heyday, the dairy’s units in Goregaon, Kurla and Worli supplied 11 lakh litres of milk daily. Read more.

GBS outbreak: Mumbai reports first Guillain-Barré Syndrome case in 2025; BMC on alert

After multiple cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) were reported in Pune, Mumbai has now recorded its first case in 2025—a 64-year-old woman from Andheri West. Read more.

‘I don’t merit this reward’

Vilas Godbole, the former Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) secretary, has informed the association that he will not accept the Rs 10 lakh cheque that has been reserved for him as an honour for being the only surviving member of the 1974-75 MCA managing committee. The reward was decided upon by the current administration as part of Wankhede Stadium’s 50th anniversary. In a letter sent to the MCA dated February 3, Godbole also requested the Association to consider his pension to be paid with retrospective effect from 2006. Read more.

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki to be re-released in theatres?

Over the past few days, our news feeds have been flooded with videos of Indians, in handcuffs, being deported from the US, as part of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. With the episode putting the spotlight on illegal immigration, it is being heard that Dunki (2023), which explored the theme, might return to theatres. Read more.