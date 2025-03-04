Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Youth sets 17-year-old girl ablaze in Mumbai for severing ties; Mira Road locals form human chain to save garden and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

CM Fadnavis asks Dhananjay Munde to resign as minister

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has asked state minister Dhananjay Munde to resign, against the backdrop of his close aide Walmik Karad being named as an accused in Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, sources said on Tuesday.

Youth sets 17-year-old girl ablaze in Mumbai for severing ties

A 30-year-old man tried to kill his 17-year-old female friend in the MIDC area of Andheri East on Sunday. The accused doused her with petrol and set her ablaze. As a result, the girl sustained 60 per cent burns and is currently battling for life....Read More

Mira Road residents form human chain to save 1,200-tree garden near Mumbai, thank mid-day for support

Local residents formed a human chain at Kanakia-based, civic-run Gyan Jyoti Savitribai Phule Udyan in Mira Road on Sunday to protest against the expansion of an existing sewage treatment plant (STP). The protesters held placards with messages such as ‘Greenery over concrete! Relocate the STP,’ ‘No to STP, Stop STP work’ among many others....Read More

Sensex falls below 73k-mark; Nifty drops 50 points on weak global peers, relentless FII selling

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty plunged in early trade on Tuesday, tracking a weak trend in the global markets, incessant foreign fund outflows and concerns over US tariffs.

The 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 177.39 points or 0.24 per cent to 72,908.55 in early trade.

Mumbai cricket great Padmakar Shivalkar passes away at 84

If ever there was a highly enduring performer to wear the lion-crested Mumbai cap, it was Padmakar Shivalkar (1940-2025). The accomplished left-arm spinner passed away in Mumbai on Monday, a little over a month before his 85th birthday....Read More