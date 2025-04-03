Breaking News
Mumbai: How trafficking gang beat security system
Can Mumbai have Japan-style tanks to tackle flooding under rail tracks?
Maharashtra transport department to mandate Marathi public service messages on commercial vehicles
Mumbai weather updates: City to squirm in warm, humid conditions over next 2 days, meteorologists warn
Mumbai: BMC to predict AQI 72 hrs in advance
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > MNS activists confront bank manager in Ambernath over Marathi language

MNS activists confront bank manager in Ambernath over Marathi language

Updated on: 03 April,2025 11:57 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The incident unfolded on Wednesday when the MNS activists entered the bank in the town adjoining Mumbai and aggressively confronted the manager, accusing him of failing to use the official state language Marathi while interacting with customers

MNS activists confront bank manager in Ambernath over Marathi language

Raj Thackeray. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
MNS activists confront bank manager in Ambernath over Marathi language
x
00:00

A group of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) members confronted a nationalised bank's manager in Thane's Ambernath town for not communicating in Marathi, flaring tensions in the area, reported news agency PTI.


The incident unfolded on Wednesday when the MNS activists entered the bank in the town adjoining Mumbai and aggressively confronted the manager, accusing him of failing to use the official state language Marathi while interacting with customers.


A video capturing the confrontation quickly went viral on social media. The clip showed the activists banging the table, shoving a computer monitor and shouting at the manager, demanding that he converse in Marathi, reported PTI.


The bank manager, however, appeared unfazed and told the MNS workers that as part of an All India Service, he was permitted to use any permissible language in official communications.

"One cannot be expected to learn the local language instantly; it takes time," he is heard saying in the video, reported PTI.

The local unit of the Raj Thackeray-led party confirmed its members were involved in the incident.

It remained unclear whether a police complaint was lodged in connection with the altercation.

In a related development, Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena activists continued their campaign to protect the Marathi language.

Led by MNS student wing general secretary Sandeep Pachange, a delegation met the Education Officer at the Zilla Parishad in Thane and submitted a memorandum demanding strict action against English medium schools that prohibit students from speaking Marathi, reported PTI.

Earlier, MNS activists on Tuesday distributed letters across banks in the district, asserting Marathi should be the primary language of communication with customers, reported PTI.

They had also pulled down a banner outside a bank in the city because it had no Marathi text, reported PTI.

District MNS chief Avinash Jadhav said there will be "zero tolerance for disrespect towards Marathi by bank officials and employees."

At his Gudi Padwa rally on March 30, Raj Thackeray reiterated his party's stand on Marathi being made mandatory for official purposes.

Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday said it will oppose the release of "Abir Gulaal" film featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra navnirman sena raj thackeray thane ambernath mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK