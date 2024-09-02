The BEST bus on route number 66 rammed into two scooters and one automobile

The BEST bus (left) BEST technical staff checking the CCTV on the bus stationed at Kalachowkie police station. Pics/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Mumbai: 1 dead, 9 injured after BEST bus crashes into vehicles in Lalbaug x 00:00

One woman died and nine others were injured after a BEST bus crashed into a few vehicles and ran over pedestrians in the Lalbaug area on Sunday evening. The driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle following a tiff with a drunken passenger, which led to the accident. Sources said the BEST bus on Route 66 hit two scooters, one car and ten pedestrians.

Datta Murlidhar Shinde, the accused, being taken to court

Confirming the incident, BEST spokesperson Sudas Sawant said, “When the bus operated by Olectra was on the way to Rani Lakshmi Chowk in Sion, an intoxicated passenger, identified as Datta Murlidhar Shinde, 45, wanted to prematurely get off. The bus driver Kamlesh Prajapati, 40, told him to wait for the stop, which led to a fight. Shinde allegedly pulled the driver away from the steering wheel leading to the bus losing control and hitting vehicles and nine pedestrians, including two women.”



The BEST bus driver (left) and conductor at the police station

The two women, Shreya and Nupur Maniyar were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of KEM hospital. However, on September 2, Nupur Maniyar, 27, who sustained injuries to her chest and abdomen, succumbed to her injuries. Officials said she was riding pillion on a two-wheeler and sustained multiple internal injuries due to the impact.