Mumbai: 14.80 per cent water stock left in seven lakes that provide drinking water to city

Mumbai and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy downpour on Tuesday morning and intermittent rainfall in the catchment areas of seven lakes has increased the water stock.

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 2,14,169 million litres of water or 14.80 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday. The water level in the lakes was 18.96 per cent this time last year.

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 2,14,169 million litres of water or 14.80 percent on July 5, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litres.

Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 18.96 per cent with 2,74,492 million litres, while in 2020 the water stock was 1,15,507 million litres.

The water level in Tansa is at 11.57 per cent. At Modak Sagar, 38.29% of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 10.89%, Upper Vaitarna has 0%, Bhatsa 16.17%, Vehar 27.45% and Tulsi has 41.73% of useful water level.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of very heavy showers at isolated places.

The island city received an average 95.81 mm rainfall in the 24 hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 115.09 mm and 116.73 mm rainfall, respectively, during the same period.