Mumbai: 55-yr-old woman allegedly dies by suicide in Borivali

A 50-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the 11th floor of a commercial building in Borivali West on Wednesday evening, police said.

The woman has been identified as Lata Chudasama and lived with his husband and two sons in Sodawala lane, Borivali police said.

Soon after the police received information that a woman had committed suicide, police reached the spot and found the woman's body. The body was sent for post-mortem to Shatabdi hospital.

The woman had made the last phone call to his son before committing suicide. During the questioning the deceased woman’s son and other family members revealed that she was under depression for the last two months.

Police has registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is underway, senior inspector Ninad Sawant of the Borivali police station said.

