BMC has proposed reserving a plot in Nahur village for construction of zoo, aviary. File pic/Ashish Raje

Opposing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) proposal of reserving a plot in Nahur village in the eastern suburbs for the construction of a zoo and an aviary, activist and wildlife expert Pawan Sharma has argued that the focus should instead be on creating essential facilities like a civic-run animal hospital, wildlife rescue centre, animal birth control centre, orphanage, animal park, crematorium, nature interpretation centre, and butterfly garden.

Sharma, who is also the president of RAWW, an NGO, has written to the civic body’s commissioner and the chief minister with objections and suggestions regarding the BMC’s plan to reserve the plot located at Nahur village.

“We strongly object to the proposal of a zoo at the above-mentioned location and rather propose infrastructure and facilities to address the issues that are in front of us. Right from a civic run animal hospital, wildlife rescue centre, animal birth control centre, animal orphanage, animal park, animal crematorium, nature interpretation centre, butterfly garden is the need of the hour rather than a zoo”, the letter stated.

It may be noted that Mumbai and Thane are hotspots of thriving urban wildlife, especially in the suburban areas, where human-wildlife interactions and conflict are witnessed on a regular basis. Sharma and his NGO have been working in Mumbai and Thane district for more than a decade towards human-animal conflict mitigation, urban wildlife conservation, environment protection, and animal welfare.

Sharma said that the ideas suggested by him will not only address the human-animal conflict but also raise awareness and compassion among the citizens in understanding the real-life coexistence between human and animal rather than a fancy “zoo or a bird park”. “It will also introduce several career opportunities for the citizens of Mumbai, right from veterinarians, animal rescuers, animal caretakers, environmentalists, zoologists, and wildlife enthusiasts,” Sharma further wrote.

He added, “This will be a great opportunity in setting a benchmark right inside the financial capital of the country, which can later on be replicated in other cities, setting a great example by your esteemed corporation. We request that you kindly consider these suggestions and implement them in the proposal.”

Activist Godfrey Pimenta welcomed the BMC’s suggestion to establish an aviary on a 6,381 sqmt area at Nahur village in Mulund West. “This aviary, which will serve as a satellite facility of the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo, Byculla, is a much-needed initiative that will enhance public interaction with wildlife and contribute to conservation efforts,” said Pimenta.