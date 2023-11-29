Breaking News
Mumbai: Agniveer trainee from Kerala dies by suicide at navy hostel in Malad

Updated on: 29 November,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com



Woman dreamed of joining the army and was selected for Agniveer scheme

Navy doctors confirmed her death, and the local Malvani police were informed. Representation pic

A 20-year-old woman, undergoing Agniveer training in the Indian Navy, reportedly took her own life by hanging with a bedsheet in INS Hamla quarters at Malad West, Mumbai, on Monday morning. The woman from Kerala joined the navy under the Agniveer scheme in June this year. After finishing initial training, she arrived at INS Hamla near Aksa Village, Malad West, on November 8 for further training.


Staying in the navy hostel with other trainees, she was alone in the room when her roommate left for some work. When the roommate returned, finding the door locked and sensing trouble, she alerted navy officials and colleagues. They broke open the door and found her lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan, tied with a bedsheet around her neck. Navy doctors confirmed her death, and the local Malvani police were informed. The body was sent for autopsy at Bhagwati hospital.


During the investigation, it came to light that the woman was in a relationship with someone from her hometown. He had called her on a video call the previous night, expressing a desire to harm himself by cutting his veins. Distressed, she tried to stop him. After the call ended, she was visibly upset and crying. Her roommate stayed with her and comforted her throughout the night.


The next morning, the roommate found the door locked from the inside. The woman, who hailed from Kerala, dreamed of joining the army and got selected for the Agniveer scheme in June. Her maternal uncle, a retired Indian forces member, came to Mumbai, and the body was handed over to him.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) was filed, and police questioned relatives about any complaints against anyone, but no complaints were reported. They assured they would proceed according to the law.

Nov 8
Day the woman arrived at INS Hamla in Mumbai

