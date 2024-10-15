The alert citizen, identified as Kavita Darshit Chaudhari, an Admin Manager at an MNC and a resident of Vasai, rescued the three children. Chaudhari discovered them aboard the 5:30 PM AC local at Dadar Station

The three children with with Borivali railway police. Pic/Hanif Patel

An alert woman rescued three minor children, aged 10, 5, and 3, from a train and successfully reunited them with their families. The children had left their home in Mumbra after an argument with their parents and boarded a train on Monday.

The alert citizen, identified as Kavita Darshit Chaudhari, an Admin Manager at an MNC and a resident of Vasai, rescued the three children. Chaudhari discovered them aboard the 5:30 PM AC local at Dadar Station.

Kavita Darshit Chaudhari. Pic/Hanif Patel

"I commute to my office at Nariman Point daily and usually take the 5:30 PM AC Virar fast local train from Churchgate Station. On Monday, I boarded the train at Churchgate Station. At Dadar Station, three children boarded without any guardians. I tried speaking to them, but they didn’t respond to my questions about why they were alone, their names, or where they were from. The situation seemed suspicious, and I was shocked, so I worked on gaining their trust."

"I checked their bag and found some clothes. After crossing Andheri Station, I immediately informed the railway police control room. At Borivali Station, railway officers took all three girls into custody," Chaudhari further explained.

A police officer said, "During the investigation, we discovered that the children had left their home in Mumbra following a fight with their parents. We have reunited them with their families."