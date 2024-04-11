Mumbai: LCD screen at Andheri station causing mishaps

Distracted by size and brightness, commuters lose footing on staircase

The LCD screen installed near platform no 1 at Andheri railway station

LCD screen that faces staircase at Andheri station is inadvertently causing mishaps Activist Pravin Jain has asked Western Railway (WR) officials to remove the screen Andheri resident slipped on the staircase a few days ago, sustaining minor injuries

A giant LCD screen that faces a staircase at Andheri railway station is inadvertently causing mishaps as distracted commuters are losing their footing due to its brightness. Activist Pravin Jain has asked Western Railway (WR) officials to remove the screen.

A 48-year-old Andheri resident, Vikas Mehta, who runs a garment shop, slipped on the staircase—near platform no. 1—a few days ago, damaging his iPhone and sustaining minor injuries.

Mehta said, “I travel daily by train to get to my shop. A couple of days ago, I was descending the staircase when out of nowhere, a bright light appeared in front of me. Due to this, I slipped and received minor injuries while my iPhone fell and broke. I approached the railway police present at the spot but they advised me not to watch the screen while using the staircase.”

He added, “This is not the solution. They are running advertisements on this screen, and I am not against it. I am against the placement of the screen. I have seen many people falling on this staircase. The screen should be removed as soon as possible to prevent such incidents.”

Jain, a resident of Andheri West, said, “I have received complaints about the screen from many commuters. When I visited the spot, I saw that the screen was fixed in the wrong place. I have approached railway officials multiple times to get it removed, but nothing has been done. I have seen many people slipping while watching advertisements on this screen, which is too big and bright.”

“Falling from a staircase can cause injuries to the back and head, which can be life-threatening. Railway officials should remove this LCD screen, said Jain.

WR’s Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur told mid-day that the matter would be looked into.