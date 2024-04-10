The locals extinguished the fire

Bike catches fire

Mumbai: Bike catches fire during Gudi Padwa celebrations in Girgaon

A fire broke out in a bullet bike at Gaiwadi in the Girgaon area during the Gudi Padwa celebrations on Tuesday. The locals extinguished the fire.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a three-storey building located at an industrial estate in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

No person was injured in the blaze in the building at the Municipal Industrial Estate at Gandhi Nagar in the Worli area, the civic body said.

According to BMC, the fire brigade received information about the blaze at 10.45 am and flames were doused after more than an hour.

The Mumbai police, 108 ambulance service, local ward office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and other agencies concerned were mobilised for fire fighting.

The blaze, whose cause was not immediately known, was confined to electric wirings, power installation, articles and other things kept in an office on the third floor of the building, the civic body said.

Initially, the fire brigade had informed that the building was a two-storey structure and the blaze-hit office was located on the second floor.