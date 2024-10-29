Breaking News
Baggage scanners at CSMT non functional says Watchdog Foundation

Baggage scanners at CSMT non-functional, says Watchdog Foundation

Updated on: 29 October,2024 10:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Central Railway officials said they were aware of the matter and tenders for advanced bag scanners were already under process

Baggage scanners at CSMT non-functional, says Watchdog Foundation

The scanners are essential part of a station's security

Baggage scanners at CSMT non-functional, says Watchdog Foundation
A city-based NGO has pointed out that non-functional and abandoned baggage scanners at the city’s biggest rail terminus, Mumbai CSMT station, were a matter of concern and could prove to be a security threat.


“We observed three luggage scanners lying discarded outside the premises of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). These scanners are an essential part of station security infrastructure. As you are aware, some railway stations in India, use advanced baggage scanners to detect suspicious items and ensure passenger safety. These scanners, especially X-ray scanners, are capable of identifying explosives, arms, ammunition, and wires. Some models offer multi-dimensional views of baggage with color-coded displays on large screens and can generate automated alerts upon detecting any suspicious materials,” activist Godfrey Pimenta of Watchdog Foundation said.


“Given the critical role these scanners play in safeguarding passengers and railway property, we are concerned about the implications of their current condition,” he added.


Central Railway officials said they were aware of the matter and tenders for advanced bag scanners were already under process.

