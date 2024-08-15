Stallholders still not satisfied, stick to demand for reinstatement of old allotment policy

Fr Sunder M Albuquerque addresses stallholders at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount on Wednesday

Listen to this article Mumbai: Bandra fair stall rent slashed from Rs 3,000 to Rs 900 x 00:00

After four days and meeting with higher-ups, the maximum rent stallholders must pay to operate at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount during the upcoming Bandra fair was slashed from Rs 3,000 to Rs 900 on Wednesday. As opposed to the previous system, the church decided to opt for unified rates and announced they could not lower the rent further. However, stallholders are still not satisfied and want the old stall allotment system reinstated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Long-time stallholders have been protesting ever since the church decided to implement a new system to allot stalls as well as revise rents to meet the expenses of infrastructure. The fair will begin on September 8 and the church started distributing forms on August 11. Approximately 150 stalls are allowed every year on the steps to sell candles, flowers, food and toys and many of the stall holders’ families have been running them for generations.

In 2022, the rent was Rs 150 per sq ft for eight days. Last year, the church increased the rent from Rs 150 to Rs 350. This year, it introduced a colour code system for different stalls where the rent was between Rs 1,250 and 3,000 per sq ft. After strong opposition to distributing forms, Fr Sunder M Albuquerque, vice-rector of the church announced the lowering of the rent by 20 to 33 per cent on Tuesday. But the stallholders weren’t satisfied with that and a few of them visited Bishop Dominic Savio at Cumballa Hill on Wednesday morning.

“Bishop Savio understood our concerns as there are many stalls that cannot pay so much rent. He told us that he would discuss it with others also. We got a call in the evening informing us about the rent reduction. Though they slashed it, it is still on the higher side and unjustifiable,” said John Fernandes, who attended the meeting.

‘May visit cardinal’

In the evening, Fr Albuquerque addressed the group of previous stallholders around 6 pm and announced the slashing of rates. “But the crowd was in no mood to accept the rates as they are also six times higher than the 2022 ones. The church is holding on to a tendering system that is opposed by us. We want the old rent and old allotment system. We are planning to meet on Thursday morning to decide the further course of action. We might go to the cardinal as he is the highest authority. Otherwise, we have the option to agitate,” said Rupesh Gomes, a stallholder.

Aug 11

Day form distribution began