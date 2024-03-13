Breaking News
Now, khataras are slowing down work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
Test Drive: How Mumbai Coastal Road will create new bottlenecks
Three dead in scaffolding mishap: ‘My son left home this morning with a smile on his face’
Mumbai: Meanwhile, it is a breeze on the old road
Mumbai: BEST bus driver runs over senior citizen
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BEST bus driver runs over senior citizen
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: BEST bus driver runs over senior citizen

Updated on: 13 March,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Bhatia was crushed under the rear tyres of the bus. She was rushed to the Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar but was declared dead before arrival

Mumbai: BEST bus driver runs over senior citizen

The seized BEST bus involved in the accident

Listen to this article
Mumbai: BEST bus driver runs over senior citizen
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. 73-year-old woman was killed in an accident near the RK studios in Chembur
  2. She was trying to cross the road when the bus waiting at the bus stop suddenly sped up
  3. Bhatia was crushed under the rear tyres of the bus

A 73-year-old woman was killed in an accident near the RK studios in Chembur. The woman identified as Madhu Lalchandra Bhatia was a resident of Maitri Park. She was trying to cross the road when the bus waiting at the bus stop suddenly sped up. Bhatia was crushed under the rear tyres of the bus. She was rushed to the Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar but was declared dead before arrival.


Madhu Bhatia, the deceased. Pics/Rajesh GuptaMadhu Bhatia, the deceased. Pics/Rajesh Gupta


A police officer said, “On Tuesday morning around 10.00 am, a BEST bus (MH 01 DR 3532) was waiting at a bus stop. As a woman crossed the road in front of the bus, the driver allegedly sped up. This resulted in the woman being struck from the right side of the vehicle. She was then dragged for nearly 50 metres before the bus braked. Despite sustaining severe injuries, she was transported to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where doctors declared her dead.”


Also Read: Ulhasnagar: Woman booked for assaulting 2 kids, cops trying to find their parents

Nagraj Majage, senior police inspector, Chembur police station, confirmed the incident and said, “Lad has been arrested and a case has been registered under section 304 (A) and 279 of the IPC.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chembur rajawadi hospital ghatkopar mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK