Bhatia was crushed under the rear tyres of the bus. She was rushed to the Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar but was declared dead before arrival

The seized BEST bus involved in the accident

Listen to this article Mumbai: BEST bus driver runs over senior citizen x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





73-year-old woman was killed in an accident near the RK studios in Chembur She was trying to cross the road when the bus waiting at the bus stop suddenly sped up Bhatia was crushed under the rear tyres of the bus

A 73-year-old woman was killed in an accident near the RK studios in Chembur. The woman identified as Madhu Lalchandra Bhatia was a resident of Maitri Park. She was trying to cross the road when the bus waiting at the bus stop suddenly sped up. Bhatia was crushed under the rear tyres of the bus. She was rushed to the Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar but was declared dead before arrival.

Madhu Bhatia, the deceased. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

ADVERTISEMENT

A police officer said, “On Tuesday morning around 10.00 am, a BEST bus (MH 01 DR 3532) was waiting at a bus stop. As a woman crossed the road in front of the bus, the driver allegedly sped up. This resulted in the woman being struck from the right side of the vehicle. She was then dragged for nearly 50 metres before the bus braked. Despite sustaining severe injuries, she was transported to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where doctors declared her dead.”

Also Read: Ulhasnagar: Woman booked for assaulting 2 kids, cops trying to find their parents

Nagraj Majage, senior police inspector, Chembur police station, confirmed the incident and said, “Lad has been arrested and a case has been registered under section 304 (A) and 279 of the IPC.”