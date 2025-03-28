Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
Gudi Padwa Gudi Padwa
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BEST to operate 128 additional buses for Basi Eid on April 1 check details here

Mumbai: BEST to operate 128 additional buses for Basi Eid on April 1, check details here

Updated on: 28 March,2025 05:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The BEST administration has urged commuters to take maximum advantage of these additional bus services for a seamless travel experience on Basi Eid

Mumbai: BEST to operate 128 additional buses for Basi Eid on April 1, check details here

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: BEST to operate 128 additional buses for Basi Eid on April 1, check details here
x
00:00

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has announced that it will deploy 128 additional buses on April 1, 2025, to facilitate smooth passenger movement during Basi Eid. This decision is based on past experiences and aims to ease congestion in high-traffic areas during the festivities.


This year, Ramadan Eid will be celebrated on Monday, March 31 and Basi Eid will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 1.



Additional Buses for Key Locations

"Every year, BEST operates extra buses on Basi Eid to accommodate the surge in passenger traffic, particularly in areas such as Mohammad Ali Road, Haji Ali, Shivaji Nagar, Andheri, Juhu Chowpatty, Malvani, Jogeshwari, Mahim, Dharavi, and Antop Hill. This year’s service plan has been carefully designed to enhance commuter convenience," the BEST Undertaking said.

BEST Urges Commuters to Utilize the Service

The BEST administration has urged commuters to take maximum advantage of these additional bus services for a seamless travel experience on Basi Eid. The detailed schedule of the additional buses is attached with the official announcement.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

BEST Bus brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport mumbai Bus mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK