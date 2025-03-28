Mumbai: BEST to operate 128 additional buses for Basi Eid on April 1, check details here

The BEST administration has urged commuters to take maximum advantage of these additional bus services for a seamless travel experience on Basi Eid

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has announced that it will deploy 128 additional buses on April 1, 2025, to facilitate smooth passenger movement during Basi Eid. This decision is based on past experiences and aims to ease congestion in high-traffic areas during the festivities.

This year, Ramadan Eid will be celebrated on Monday, March 31 and Basi Eid will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 1.

Additional Buses for Key Locations

"Every year, BEST operates extra buses on Basi Eid to accommodate the surge in passenger traffic, particularly in areas such as Mohammad Ali Road, Haji Ali, Shivaji Nagar, Andheri, Juhu Chowpatty, Malvani, Jogeshwari, Mahim, Dharavi, and Antop Hill. This year’s service plan has been carefully designed to enhance commuter convenience," the BEST Undertaking said.

BEST Urges Commuters to Utilize the Service

The BEST administration has urged commuters to take maximum advantage of these additional bus services for a seamless travel experience on Basi Eid. The detailed schedule of the additional buses is attached with the official announcement.