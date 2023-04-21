In a statement, the BEST said, 'This year Ramzan Eid will be celebrated on Saturday April 22, 2023 followed by Basi Eid on April 23, 2023. In anticipation of the additional traffic generated on Basi Eid day throughout the city'

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: BEST to run extra buses in parts of city for Eid-ul-Fitr, check routes x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply And Transport (BEST) on Friday said that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr the BEST will run additional services in parts of the city.

In a statement, the BEST said, "This year Ramzan Eid will be celebrated on Saturday April 22, 2023 followed by Basi Eid on April 23, 2023. In anticipation of the additional traffic generated on Basi Eid day throughout the city, especially in the areas such as Mohd.Ali Road, Haji Ali, Shivaji Nagar, Andheri, Juhu Chowpatty, Malvani, Jogeshwari, Mahim, Dharavi, Antop Hill etc. The BEST will operate extra bus services like every year to clear this additional generated passenger traffic."

Eid ul-Fitr 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in India. Masses belonging to the Islamic faith are preparing for the festival across India.

Eid al-Fitr is an important Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims all over the world. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.

Also Read: Eid ul-Fitr 2023: Eid Mubarak wishes, messages to share with your ones

In Mumbai, Muslims perform their Eid prayers. They also exchange greetings and gifts with family and friends and visit their relatives and friends. Eid al-Fitr is a time of joy, celebration, and spiritual renewal for Muslims and people of all faiths around the world. It represents the culmination of a month of fasting, prayer, and self-discipline, and serves as a reminder of the importance of faith, family, and community.

The BEST in the statement further said, "To have a smooth and effective clearance of the heavy passenger traffic likely to be generated on Basi Eid day and considering the previous year's performance a plan for the operation of 165 extra buses has been prepared."

The BEST also shared the below details of the services that will be in place during the festive celebrations-