The Aarey Milk Colony main road, which lacks footpaths, speed breakers and signage, on Monday. Pics/Nimesh Dave

A biker in his late 20s died after his two-wheeler rammed into a bus at Aarey Milk Colony in Goregaon East on February 8. Locals, who have been demanding that traffic calming devices be installed on the newly made cement concrete main road, said the incident underscores the need for speed breakers and speed restrictions.

Laxman Jadhav, a friend of the deceased, said, “On Saturday, my friend Arun Kavandar, was going to Goregaon to collect documents but on the way, he realised that he had forgotten to take a document, so he took a turn on the main road and, while overtaking a vehicle, his bike hit a bus coming from the opposite direction. The unfortunate incident highlights the need for speed restrictions as well as speed breakers.”

Arun Kavandar, the deceased

A neighbour of the deceased said that the youth had lost his ailing father over a month ago and his mother, younger sister and brother were dependent on him.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Shakha Pramukh Sandeep Gadhave told mid-day, “In the past year, at least four people have died on the main road in Aarey colony. Earlier, this stretch had speed breakers and signs alerting motorists about speed restrictions at accident-prone areas and locations where four roads meet. But, after the road was concreted, speed breakers and signs have not been installed. The traffic police should take note of the rash driving on this road and install speed breakers to prevent mishaps involving not only motorists and bikers but also pedestrians, who risk life and limb walking on the road, which lacks footpaths on either side.”

mid-day has been highlighting the need for speed restrictions and speed breakers on the cement concrete road as speeding vehicles pose a huge threat to both pedestrians and wildlife.

Sandeep Gadhave, Sena (UBT) shakha pramukh, points to the spot where the mishap occurred

Tribal residents and nature lovers have also batted for these measures as bikers and motorists tend to speed after 10 pm.

A SGNP official said, “We have begun mapping the area to install speed breakers and signs to ensure wild animals don’t meet with accidents and motorists drive at a slower pace. Once the mapping is done, the information will be shared with the BMC and public works department.”