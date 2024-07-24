Mumbai: BMC and Railways clash over hoarding regulations

Dispute on size and safety of hoardings to be resolved by Supreme Court after fatal collapse

The crash site after the hoarding collapsed in Ghatkopar. Pic/Atul Kamble

In a tug of war, the BMC and Railways could not reach a mutual agreement on the size and structural stability of large hoardings. The issue arose during a meeting of the state disaster management committee attended by senior officials from both authorities. A report on the discussion regarding hoardings will be submitted to the Supreme Court.

Following the collapse of a large hoarding in Ghatkopar, which claimed 17 lives, the BMC took a strict stance against hoardings larger than 40 feet by 40 feet. However, during a meeting on Monday, railway officials from both the Western and Central Railways disagreed with the BMC on the hoarding size regulations.

An official from the BMC stated that the maximum size was determined based on environmental factors such as wind speed. Many hoardings on railway premises exceed the prescribed size. When this issue was raised in the meeting, railway officials presented their views.

Dr Swapnil Nila, chief PRO of the Central Railway, said, “We abide by the Supreme Court’s directions. Structural stability depends on various factors, including the size of hoardings. For example, in 2021, a hoarding smaller than the prescribed size of 40 by 40 feet collapsed at Vakola, Khar Road. Structural stability of hoardings on railway premises has been assured by reputed institutes like IITs, as communicated during the meetings.”

The meeting was held under the Supreme Court’s direction, and the minutes will be submitted to the Apex court. Ashwini Joshi, additional commissioner of the BMC, said, “The meeting should have been attended by general managers, but both railways sent DRM (Divisional Railway Manager) level officers. We have asked them to submit their position on hoardings in writing. Once we receive it, we will send the report of the meeting to the Supreme Court.”

17

No of people who died in Ghatkopar hoarding collapse