An aerial view of the Mahalaxmi racecourse. Pic/Rane Ashish

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has no plans to develop an underground aquarium at the Mahalaxmi racecourse. Instead, it has decided to create a central park while preserving the racecourse’s natural holding pond characteristics.

A senior BMC official told mid-day that there was a demand to develop an underground aquarium on the racecourse land, similar to Singapore. However, this is not feasible due to limited underground utilities. “Additionally, the plot naturally serves as a holding pond during the monsoon, which needs to be preserved,” the official said.

The BMC has decided to develop a central park inspired by New York City's, covering a 120-acre section of the racecourse. “However, the height of the trees must be controlled so that they do not obstruct the view of the races,” the official added. The trees cannot exceed six feet in height to ensure an unobstructed view. “The racecourse holds a Heritage Grade II-B status,” the official noted.

“We are working on the development plan for the racecourse land,” BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said.

On June 26, 2024, the state cabinet approved the renewal of the lease agreement for 91 acres of the 211-acre racecourse, while the remaining 120 acres were allocated to the BMC for public use. The BMC plans to transform this 120-acre area into a central park. Additionally, there is a proposal to connect the Coastal Road to the central park via an underground tunnel, creating a continuous 300-acre open space.

“During development, we will ensure the racecourse’s heritage status is preserved,” the official stated. There is also a proposal for a cycling or jogging track, which would link the Coastal Road’s open plot to the racecourse through an underpass.

