Mumbai: BMC to attempt cloud seeding to curb pollution through rain; invites bids

Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday invited Global Expression of Interest (GEOI) for initiating a cloud seeding program for artificial rain to combat air pollution in Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.

The deputy chief engineer (civil) of the BMC's environment department invited GEOI for running a cloud seeding program, reported PTI.

Reputed firms which have experience of undertaking cloud seeding in the last three years can submit their bids before December 14, the BMC said in a newspaper advertisement, reported PTI.

Cloud seeding is a technique aimed at enhancing the probability of rain, reported PTI.

A civic official told PTI that the selected firm will be appointed for three years. It will undertake cloud seeding whenever air pollution spikes in the city and the situation is favourable for such an attempt, reported PTI.

After receiving expressions of interest, the BMC will call for financial offers from the interested firms, reported PTI.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had recently directed the civic body to give the artificial rain technique a shot as a way of mitigating air pollution in the country's financial capital. The air quality in the city deteriorated sharply in the last two months, reported PTI.

Shinde had then said that the civic body had already approached a Dubai-based company, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, a thick blanket of haze hovered over Mumbai on Friday affecting the visibility while the air quality dipped to 'moderate' again after a minor relief. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) on Friday morning was at 112 around 9 am, according to the data collated SAMEER App.

Several areas across the city, too, reported 'moderate' air quality with a handful of exceptions that still reported 'satisfactory' air quality. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Powai, Vile Parle, Borivali, Worli, Colaba, Chakala, Bhandup, Mulund, Bandra Kurla Complex, Kherwadi and Byculla reported 'satisfactory' air quality.

Both Mulund and BKC recorded an AQI of 96 while Kherwadi was at 95. Bhandup and Powai's AQI stood at 90. Vile Parle recorded an AQI of 93 and Chakala's AQI stood at 91.

The air quality in Thane also dipped on Friday. The city recorded an AQI of 148 putting its air quality in 'moderate' category. Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai recorded an AQI of 160. While Nerul node's air quality was 'satisfactory', Taloja, Mahape and Vashi recorded 'moderate' air quality. However, Kalamboli recorded 'poor' air quality with an AQI of 215.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe-plus'.

Meanwhile, the state government is still mulling over lasting solutions to the persistent air pollution issue after this year's post-monsoon spike.

(With inputs from PTI)