Mumbai's air quality dips to 'moderate' after minor relief

Representative Image

A thick blanket of haze hovered over Mumbai on Friday affecting the visibility while the air quality dipped to 'moderate' again after a minor relief. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) on Friday morning was at 112 around 9 am, according to the data collated SAMEER App.

Several areas across the city, too, reported 'moderate' air quality with a handful of exceptions that still reported 'satisfactory' air quality. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Powai, Vile Parle, Borivali, Worli, Colaba, Chakala, Bhandup, Mulund, Bandra Kurla Complex, Kherwadi and Byculla reported 'satisfactory' air quality.

Both Mulund and BKC recorded an AQI of 96 while Kherwadi was at 95. Bhandup and Powai's AQI stood at 90. Vile Parle recorded an AQI of 93 and Chakala's AQI stood at 91.

The air quality in Thane also dipped on Friday. The city recorded an AQI of 148 putting its air quality in 'moderate' category. Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai recorded an AQI of 160. While Nerul node's air quality was 'satisfactory', Taloja, Mahape and Vashi recorded 'moderate' air quality. However, Kalamboli recorded 'poor' air quality with an AQI of 215.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe-plus'.

Meanwhile, the state government is still mulling over lasting solutions to the persistent air pollution issue after this year's post-monsoon spike.

Mumbai Weather

On Friday, as per the forecast by the India Meteorological Department, the city will see a partly cloudy sky. The maximum & minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 31 degrees Celcius and 20 degrees Celcius respectively, the weather department added.

The weather department stated that by 8.30 on Friday, the Colaba observatory had recorded a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celcius while the maximum temperature was 30.2. The Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 19.7 and a maximum temperature hovered around 31.

