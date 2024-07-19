Mumbai: BMC to transfer Rs 500 crore to MMRDA in phases

State government’s UD department orders total payment of Rs 4,960 crore for Metro project; BMC ready for further payments

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation head office at CST. Pic/Ashish Raje

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to give R500 crore to the Mumbai Metropolitan Development Authority (MMRDA) in two phases. The BMC has already paid Rs 2,000 crore to the MMRDA. The state government’s Urban Development (UD) department ordered the BMC on March 15, to pay a total of Rs 4,960 crore for the Metro railway project.

The BMC had collected an additional 1 per cent development charge while granting construction permissions to the builders since October 13, 2016. At the start of 2024, the state government asked the BMC to pay Rs 4,960 crore, which was collected as an additional development charge. The BMC paid Rs 2,000 crore after receiving the order from the state government. In the next phase, the BMC is ready to pay Rs 500 crore.

A civic official stated, “We have already paid Rs 2,000 crore. Now we will pay another Rs 500 crore. We will request the state government to include the Rs 2,000 crore in this total.” The official added that the BMC collected development charges as per the 2016 government order and recently the state government asked them to transfer these funds to the MMRDA.

The officials also mentioned that they undertook the Dahisar-Mira Road connector project worth Rs 4,027 crore, which was an MMRDA project. Additionally, they are maintaining the Eastern and Western Express Highways.

Civic Chief Bhushan Gagrani confirmed the updates, saying, “Yes, we are ready to pay Rs 500 crore to the MMRDA.”

