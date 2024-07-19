Breaking News
IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai in next 24 hours
Sharad Pawar-led NCP releases book on 'black deeds' of Mahayuti govt
Man held for withdrawing Rs 2 lakh from BJP MLA's mother's account
One dead another injured as city continues to witness rains
Puja Khedkar's father gets protection from arrest in criminal intimidation case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BMC to transfer Rs 500 crore to MMRDA in phases

Mumbai: BMC to transfer Rs 500 crore to MMRDA in phases

Updated on: 20 July,2024 06:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

State government’s UD department orders total payment of Rs 4,960 crore for Metro project; BMC ready for further payments

Mumbai: BMC to transfer Rs 500 crore to MMRDA in phases

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation head office at CST. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
Mumbai: BMC to transfer Rs 500 crore to MMRDA in phases
x
00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to give R500 crore to the Mumbai Metropolitan Development Authority (MMRDA) in two phases. The BMC has already paid Rs 2,000 crore to the MMRDA. The state government’s Urban Development (UD) department ordered the BMC on March 15, to pay a total of Rs 4,960 crore for the Metro railway project.


The BMC had collected an additional 1 per cent development charge while granting construction permissions to the builders since October 13, 2016. At the start of 2024, the state government asked the BMC to pay Rs 4,960 crore, which was collected as an additional development charge. The BMC paid Rs 2,000 crore after receiving the order from the state government. In the next phase, the BMC is ready to pay Rs 500 crore.


A civic official stated, “We have already paid Rs 2,000 crore. Now we will pay another Rs 500 crore. We will request the state government to include the Rs 2,000 crore in this total.” The official added that the BMC collected development charges as per the 2016 government order and recently the state government asked them to transfer these funds to the MMRDA.


The officials also mentioned that they undertook the Dahisar-Mira Road connector project worth Rs 4,027 crore, which was an MMRDA project. Additionally, they are maintaining the Eastern and Western Express Highways.

Civic Chief Bhushan Gagrani confirmed the updates, saying, “Yes, we are ready to pay Rs 500 crore to the MMRDA.” 

Rs 2,000 cr
Amount paid by BMC to MMRDA 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK