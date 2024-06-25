Cops awaiting details of post-mortem examination as bruises were found on forehead, chest

Representational Image. File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Body of doc found hanging from fan in family friend's flat x 00:00

The body of Dr Ravi Ramrath Yadav, a 49-year-old Dombivli resident and an employee of a pharmaceutical company, was found in a flat in a Mhada building in the Teen Dongari locality behind the Goregaon police station on Monday night.

While initial reports suggested suicide, injury marks on Dr Yadav’s forehead and chest have led authorities to suspect foul play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Yadav was reportedly a frequent visitor to the flat, where two women, described as family friends, reside. One reported that Yadav appeared worried and irritable when he visited on Monday night.

“According to the woman, a strange sound prompted her and her friend to rush to a bedroom, where Dr Yadav was found hanging from the ceiling fan. She screamed, alerting neighbours. In the process of taking the body down, it fell, bruising the forehead and chest,” said an officer of the Goregaon police.

The police have sent the body to JJ hospital for a detailed post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. “The injuries have raised concerns and prompted a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death,” said an officer.

The police are collecting evidence and statements from neighbours and the woman in whose flat the body was found. The woman’s parents confirmed that Dr Yadav was a family friend who often visited. “They expressed shock and confusion over why he might have taken this step,” the officer added.

Anand Bhoite, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 11, stated that a preliminary accidental death report (ADR) had been filed.

Second incident

Meanwhile, Pratham Naik, 23, a resident of Ganesh Nagar, Kandivli, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 23rd floor of a building on Monday night.

Naik had recently started working at a pizza shop in a mall in Goregaon, having worked there for only three days. On Monday, he appeared reluctant to go to work. When his father inquired about it, he eventually left home, claiming he was headed to the mall. However, a call from his workplace informed his father that Naik had not shown up.

Concerned, Naik's father called him and found him at the Dahanukarwadi Metro station in Kandivli. Understanding his son's distress, he brought Naik back home. Soon after returning, Naik suddenly ran to the 23rd floor of their building and jumped to his death. His parents, who had followed him upstairs, witnessed the incident.

The Kandivli police quickly arrived at the scene and rushed Naik to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. The police have begun an investigation to determine the exact reason behind the suicide. The Kandivli cops have registered an ADR and started the investigation.