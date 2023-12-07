Breaking News
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at closed Thane hospital, records destroyed
Mumbai: Central Railway GM conducts surprise check of suburban trains
There will be no Marathas left in Maha if all get Kunbi certificates: Bhujbal
Maharashtra Assembly winter session: Oppn parties boycott customary tea party
Decide in 3 months representation to ban dangerous dog breeds: HC to Centre
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Borivli residents want polluting cement plant to go

Mumbai: Borivli residents want polluting cement plant to go

Premium

Updated on: 07 December,2023 06:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Residents along with MLAs accuse plant of night time operations despite regulations, plant owners assert compliance

Mumbai: Borivli residents want polluting cement plant to go

Residents gathered at the cement plant to protest against the violations. Pic/Anurag Ahire


Key Highlights

  1. Residents and two local MLAs in Borivli protested against a cement plant
  2. They claim the plant causes air and noise pollution
  3. They claimed that even their water changes colour

Residents and two local MLAs in Borivli protested against a cement plant on Wednesday. They claim the plant, owned by M/s N N Enterprises, causes air and noise pollution, remaining open at night despite regulations. The residents also alleged that the plant has been emitting an excessive amount of particulate matter, which remains suspended in the air. They claimed that even their water changes colour, resembling coffee, after being kept open for a few minutes. Neelam Rodrigues, a resident, said, “Due to air pollution, my father-in-law, 74, suffers from chronic cough. Even my 11-year-old daughter needs an inhaler. We are thinking of relocating because of this issue.” Pravina Doshi, from a nearby building, said, "We were informed that the plant is meant to supply material for the metro line. However, now that the metro is operational, the plant continues to operate. Later, we discovered the plant isn't intended for this purpose. It's permitted to operate from 6 am to 6 pm, yet it remains open at night, with trucks operating constantly, depriving us of peaceful sleep."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

borivali maharashtra brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK