Mumbai: Borivli residents want polluting cement plant to go

Residents gathered at the cement plant to protest against the violations. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Residents and two local MLAs in Borivli protested against a cement plant on Wednesday. They claim the plant, owned by M/s N N Enterprises, causes air and noise pollution, remaining open at night despite regulations. The residents also alleged that the plant has been emitting an excessive amount of particulate matter, which remains suspended in the air. They claimed that even their water changes colour, resembling coffee, after being kept open for a few minutes. Neelam Rodrigues, a resident, said, “Due to air pollution, my father-in-law, 74, suffers from chronic cough. Even my 11-year-old daughter needs an inhaler. We are thinking of relocating because of this issue.” Pravina Doshi, from a nearby building, said, "We were informed that the plant is meant to supply material for the metro line. However, now that the metro is operational, the plant continues to operate. Later, we discovered the plant isn't intended for this purpose. It's permitted to operate from 6 am to 6 pm, yet it remains open at night, with trucks operating constantly, depriving us of peaceful sleep."