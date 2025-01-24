Roadwork on Dattaram Lad Marg near Shravan Yashwante Chowk, Kalachowki, has caused changes in bus routes 44, 50, 52, and 67. Commuters should note the revised path through Gopal Naik Chowk and Tanaji Malusare Marg

Roadwork has commenced on Dattaram Lad Marg near Shravan Yashwante Chowk in Kalachowki, leading to changes in traffic arrangements. As a result, buses travelling in both the down and up directions have been affected. Services on bus route numbers 44, 50, 52, and 67 will now follow a revised route in the upward direction.

The diverted route begins at Shravan Yashwante Chowk, where buses will take a U-turn and proceed via Gopal Naik Chowk, taking a right turn onto Tanaji Malusare Marg. From there, buses will continue via TB Kadam Road before turning right onto Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road to reach Lalbaug. Once in Lalbaug, they will resume their regular routes as before.

This diversion has been implemented from 8:30 am onwards to accommodate the ongoing roadwork. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

Mumbai: Bus routes A-45, A-46, and 177 diverted due to T.J. road concreting work in Wadala

Due to the ongoing cement concreting work on T.J. Road in the Wadala area, bus routes A-45 and A-46 heading towards the south have been diverted. These buses will now travel via Zakariya Bandar Road to Waris Chowk (Shivdi). After that, they will resume their regular routes.

Meanwhile, bus route number 177, also heading towards the south, will take a left turn at Waris Chowk (Shivdi) from Zakariya Bandar Road. The bus will then proceed along Sakharam Lanjekar Road, take a right turn towards Prabodhan Kar Thackeray Marg near Shivdi Bus Station, and continue via Acharya Donde Marg to resume its regular route. These diversions are in place to facilitate the ongoing roadwork and ensure smooth traffic flow in the area. Commuters are advised to be aware of these temporary changes and plan their travel accordingly. Mumbai: Major bus routes across city disrupted over minor reasons, activists cry foul The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has been frequently diverting buses for minor reasons such as pedestrian crowding, digging, roadworks, concretisation, pipeline work, political rallies, and metro construction. On Thursday, it diverted a bus route in Bhandup due to roadwork, stating, "Due to road work by BMC at Bhandup village road, Route No. 307 diverted via LBS Marg in down direction from 2.45 pm." On Wednesday, bus service on Route A-118 was curtailed at Kabutar Khana, Dadar, from 4.10 pm because of a heavy pedestrian crowd on M C Jawale Marg. Last Saturday, several key bus routes were diverted outside the busy Dadar East station due to "VIP movement" following the controversy over the demolition of a Hanuman temple. mid-day reported earlier last month how the undertaking had been forced to shut down one route after another due to a shortage of buses. Besides a shortage of routes, now it was cutting short existing routes too. The Kurla bus depot manager had similarly shut down all bus routes to Kurla station West for four days without any directives or notice to the public after the recent bus accident at Kurla, inconveniencing lakhs of commuters. Commuters and experts lambasted the undertaking for playing such "tricks".