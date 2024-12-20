The concretisation of the Mumbai Central bus stand area will begin on December 23 to eliminate issues like potholes and waterlogging. Buses will temporarily operate from Parel, Dadar, and Kurla Nehru Nagar for two months.

The work of concretisation at the pothole-ridden Mumbai Central Bus Stand area will begin on December 23 to avoid inconvenience to passengers.

All buses, except those belonging to the Mumbai Central depot, departing from the bus stand will operate from Parel, Dadar, and Kurla Nehru Nagar bus stands in phases for the next two months starting December 23.

The concretisation of 183 ST depots across Maharashtra is being undertaken in collaboration with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

"About ₹600 crore will be spent on this project through MIDC. The work on many bus stand areas is currently in progress, and under this initiative, the concreting of the bus stand area at Mumbai Central will start soon.

An area of approximately 1,900 square metres will be completely concreted, with an estimated cost of ₹1.64 crore.

After the completion of this work, issues such as potholes, waterlogging, and dust in the bus station area will be permanently resolved," MSRTC spokesperson Abhijit Bhosale said.

"About 155 bus routes from outside Mumbai come to the Mumbai Central depot daily. Lakhs of passengers alight in the Mumbai Central bus station area.

To avoid inconvenience caused by the concreting work, these routes will be shifted to the nearby Parel, Dadar, and Kurla Nehru Nagar bus stations," he added.

"After the completion of this work, all these routes will be restored to the Mumbai Central bus station as before," he further stated.