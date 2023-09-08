The mega block will be operational between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar 'Up and Down Slow lines' from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm

Representative image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Central Railway to operate mega block on September 10, check details x 00:00

On Friday, the Central Railway's Mumbai Division announced that they will operate mega block on its suburban sections on Sunday, September 10 in order to carry out various engineering and maintenance works.

The mega block will be operational between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar 'Up and Down Slow lines' from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Down slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar stations halting at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on proper Down slow line at Vidyavihar Station.

The Central Railway also informed that the Up slow line services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus stations and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla Stations.

"The Panvel-Vashi Up and Down harbour line from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm (Including BSU Line between Nerul and Kile & Trans harbour line between Turbhe and Nerul) and Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 09.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled," the Central Railway press release stated.

The press release further stated that, "Up Trans Harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Down Trans Harbour line services to Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm as well as Up Trans Harbour line services towards Thane leaving Nerul from 10.50 am to 4.09 pm and Down Trans Harbour line services to Nerul leaving Thane from 10.55 am to 4.33 pm will remain cancelled."

"The passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this maintenance block," the CR official stated.

Other railway lines to be affected included:

- Down BSU line services towards Kharkopar leaving Nerul from 11.40 am to 3.45 pm will remain cancelled

- Down BSU line services to Kharkopar leaving Belapur will run as per schedule

- Up BSU line services towards Nerul leaving Kharkopar from 12.25 pm to 4.25 pm will remain cancelled

- Up BSU line services to Belapur leaving Kharkopar will run as per schedule.

Trains to be available during the mega block period includes:

- Special suburban trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vidyavihar section during the block period

- Trans Harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi stations and during the block period

- BSU line services between Nerul/Belapur-Kharkopar will not be available during the block period