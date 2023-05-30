Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were present during the breakthrough event

Mumbai Coastal Road Project. File pic

Listen to this article Mumbai Coastal Road: Second underground tunnel breakthrough takes place, check salient features x 00:00

The breakthrough of the second underground tunnel of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project was conducted on Tuesday afternoon at Priyadarshini Park near Breach Candy. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were present during the breakthrough event.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in an official press release on Tuesday said that the Mumbai Coastal Road project is the most prestigious project undertaken by BMC. The Mumbai Coastal Road project undertaken by BMC is from Princess Street Flyover to Worli end of Bandra-Worli sea link. It is massive and highly complex work consisting of roads on reclamation, bridges, twin tunnels under sea and hill, interchange arms, seawall etc.

The civic body explained the salient features of the project-

Salient features, Uniqueness and benefits of the Mumbai Coastal Road project, it said-

Salient features:

• Length of Road: 10.58 Km

• Number of Lanes: 8(4+4) (in tunnel 3 +3)

• Road on Reclamation: 4.35 Km

• Tunnel: Length of twin tunnel: 2.070 km each, 12.19 m outer diameter & 11m finish diameter

• Underground Car Parking: 04 locations, Total no. of lots: 1856

• Total Reclamation area: 111 Ha

• Open/Green Space: 70 Ha

• Interchanges: 03, Length of interchange arms: 15.66 Km

• Sea Wall/ Promenade: 7.47 Km

B. Cost:

• Total Project Cost including contingencies & other administrative costs:- Rs.12,721/- Crores

• Construction Cost:-Rs. 8,429 /-Crores

C. Date of Commencement of Work:

• Construction commenced on 13th October 2018

• Work for First Tunnel: Commenced on 11 January 2021 and Break Through was achieved on 10 January 2022

• Work for Second tunnel: Commenced on 26 April 2022

D. Physical Progress of Work:

• Total- 75.00 % (as on 30.05.2023)

• Tunnel – 100%

• Reclamation- 95%

• Sea Wall- 84%

• Interchange-56%

• Bridge- 59%

E. Financial Status:

• 68.76% as on 30.05.2023

F. Date of Completion of Project:

• Scheduled to complete by November, 2023

G. Benefits of the Project:

• Coastal Road will reduce commuting time by around 70% & fuel saving about 34% ; thereby reduce noise & air pollution.

• Dedicated Bus lane will help to reduce traffic congestion on existing roads.

• Strengthening of economy by easy & high speed transportation & generation of employment opportunity

• Creation of Open/Green space will help to reduce pollution and improve living standards.

H. Uniqueness of the project:

• The tunnels are being bored by India’s largest diameter (12.19 mtr) tunnel boring machine.

• In road transport tunnel first time in India Saccardo Ventilation System will be installed.

• First time in India, the bridge is being constructed on Monopile Foundation.

• In single project, there is the road on reclamation, bridges, interchanges, tunnels under sea as well as hill, creation of green /open spaces etc.