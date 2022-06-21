Mumbai: Colleges given nod for 60 students, admit 900-1,000

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has started process to cancel 5 junior colleges’ affiliations

The board has acted against the three colleges in Nallasopara, and one each in Bhiwandi and Mahim, for allowing excess outside students to take the HSC exam

Many student-friendly measures had been adopted this year by the Maharashtra State Board—one of them was allowing candidates to take the exams in their schools and junior colleges. But some junior colleges took advantage of these measures and allowed much more than the permitted number of outside students to appear for the HSC board exam. The board has initiated action against them.

Following the HSC exam, it came to light that at least five colleges—three in Nallasopara, and one each in Bhiwandi and Mahim—submitted exam forms for 900 to 1,000 students, while their approved student intake for HSC was just 60 each. This prompted the Mumbai division of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) to start the procedure to cancel their affiliation, officials said.

“Every year, students are allotted exam centres by the board. An exception was made last year when self-centres were allotted, but later the exams got cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Students this year appeared for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams from their schools and colleges. While this was supposed to be a breather for students, some junior colleges used this to make money and allowed 900-1,000 students each. We have already started our inquiry against the college principals and management and soon we will know how and why they did this,” said Nitin Upasani, chairman of MSBSHSE’s Mumbai divisional board.

Show full article