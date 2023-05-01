Mumbai: Commuters struggle as train longer than platform

For the past 10-15 days, the coach for disabled of this train has been halting beyond the platform

A physically challenged man had to be helped by people to get into the compartment from the tracks

For the past few days, the coach reserved for disabled commuters of Chennai Express has been halting beyond platform limits at CSMT, causing a major problem for those wishing to get aboard.

“Train No. 22157 (CSMT-Chennai Express) leaves CSMT from platform 9. But, for the past 10-15 days the coach has been halting beyond the platform. There is an urgent need to change the platform for this train,” said activist Prateek S. Mishra.

Mishra has also made a video recording showing how difficult it is to access the coach. The video shows a senior citizen who is barely able to walk descending from the edge of the platform with help, walking past signal posts and then, with great difficulty, climbing into the coach from the rail track level.

Commuter Ashish C said this is a big concern for the safety of passengers. “Why does this train halt at a platform which has not been built to accommodate longer trains? What is the duty/responsibility of the station director?” he questioned.

Railway activist Samir Zaveri said this is a deficiency on the part of railway officers on duty as coaches reserved for disabled passengers are being parked beyond the platform. “It is extremely difficult and dangerous for wheelchair-bound and disabled passengers to board this coach. Central Railway (CR) authorities should conduct a probe,” he said.

A Central Railway spokesperson said the work of extending platforms at CSMT is being carried out. The platforms will be extended in phases to accommodate up to 24 coaches. “Yard remodelling work is also being carried out simultaneously. The work on Phase-I—pertaining to the extension of platforms No. 10 and 11 started a year ago. Platforms No. 12 and 13 will be extended in Phase-II, and completed in 2024,” he said.