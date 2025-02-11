Mumbai cop leads charge in ISPL, balancing duty and cricket

Sambhaji Patil was picked up at auction by Falcon Risers Hyderabad for R11 lakh and made captain; he is known for his six-hitting skills across 2 editions

Sambhaji Patil is popular for hitting sixes

Mumbai cop Sambhaji Patil has come to be known as the Sixer King, and the crown sits well on him, thanks to his exploits in Season 2 of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL).

The Chris Gayle fan’s relentless six-hitting spree in the first two editions of the in-stadium T10 tennis ball tournament has been nothing short of impressive.

He has smashed three sixes in eight innings this year, while 11 maximums came off his blade last year. His 51 runs this year have come at a strike rate of 118.60.

The 39-year-old right-hander’s journey began in 2006 when he was selected for the Maharashtra Police Force. Soon after, he became part of the department’s athletics team, competing primarily in 100m and 200m sprints. While excelling in athletics, Patil never let go of his deep-rooted passion for cricket.

While playing local matches, Patil, who is also a wicket-keeper, got the opportunity to play for the ISPL last year.

However, Patil’s passion for cricket is always overshadowed by his ‘duty first’ belief. He says, “Duty is always a priority. That’s what I believe in and have adapted in life.”

When asked how he balances both duty and cricket, Patil said, “I manage the two chapters of my life without compromising on my duty. For example, if I have practice at night, I make sure to complete my duties during the day. Fortunately, my seniors trust me and allow me to manage my schedule. I ensure I don’t take advantage of the flexibility I’m given.”

Born and raised in Pune’s Hadapsar area, Patil resides in Bhoiwada, Dadar, in Mumbai.

After a successful debut for Chennai Singams, Patil was picked up in the auction this season by Falcon Risers Hyderabad for a whopping R11 lakh and made captain.

While Patil receives several invitations for matches from Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, he politely turns them down, explaining that travelling for such events could interfere with his work with cops getting limited leave.

Patil aspires to open a police academy in the future to train fellow officers in fitness and cricket.

