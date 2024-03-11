Mumbai: Cops get another threat via encrypted e-mail service

Proton Mail was also used to make threats earlier, resulting in emergency landing of planes

The Jamnagar Airport, where a Moscow-Goa flight was forced to land last year, after a threat was sent via Proton Mail. File pic

The city police have once again received a threatening e-mail via ‘Proton Mail’—a Swiss end-to-end encrypted e-mail service—known for its strict adherence to privacy policies that limit sharing details with investigating agencies. Sources report that the recent e-mail, received by several IPS officers last week, contains threats by an unidentified individual to detonate explosives at critical and sensitive locations.

Sources revealed that the e-mail mentioned a blast scheduled for March 12 at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). It's noteworthy that the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts occurred on the same date, marking a significant coincidence. An official disclosed that Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, an NIA designated terrorist due to his involvement in the Khalistani movement, had sent recorded voice notes a few months ago, urging individuals to withdraw funds from the Indian stock market and invest them in UK and US markets. This move was purportedly to weaken the Indian stock market which is a vital component of India's economy.

According to sources Pannu had hinted at disrupting the Indian market by March 12. Investigative agencies are currently scrutinizing the suspicious e-mail sent last week. The agencies suspect Pannu's involvement in the recent threats. An official stated, “The e-mail was sent using Proton Mail. Proton's servers are located in Switzerland, and while we've requested information about the sender, the company, which prioritises secrecy, does not share any information.”

In October 2023, a similar e-mail was sent to NIA, threatening to attack PM Modi and blow up the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. It was discovered that the e-mail was sent using the Proton Mail platform. Officials had also discovered that Proton’s service was used to issue threats regarding a foreign chartered plane carrying a bomb in 2023, resulting in an emergency landing at Jamnagar and another in Uzbekistan.