Accused came to the national capital as a clothes merchant a year ago; soon began duping people with offers of jobs in the US and Canada

The man duped an Andheri woman of R1.6 lakh on the pretext of enabling her to land a job in Canada. Representation pic

Listen to this article Mumbai cops nab Nigerian running job racket from Delhi x 00:00

The Meghwadi police have arrested a Nigerian national who had been conning people with job offers in the US and Canada. They nabbed him and his accomplice from Delhi following a complaint from an Andheri resident.

The police have brought Anuj Hariprasad Naik, 25, a resident of Kishangarh area in Delhi, and Chuka Agendo, the Nigerian national, to Mumbai. Chuka came to India a year ago on a business visa, as a clothes merchant.

According to police sources, the complainant, 25, is a resident of Sher-E-Punjab locality in Andheri East and works as an HR professional at a private company in Palghar district. Her younger brother studies in Canada and she had also been looking for a job there or in the US, they said.

“On LinkedIn, she received messages from a couple of companies that claimed they would help her find a job and arrange her visa, and asked her to forward her résumé. She later received an email with four-five options and she selected the one in Canada,” an officer from Meghwadi police station said.

Also read: Sheezan Khan files plea in court seeking return of his passport

The victim spoke to the scammer via WhatsApp and paid him about R1.6 lakh for her visa and other documents between March 18 and April 7. However, when he started demanding more money, she realised that this was a fraud and immediately filed a police complaint.

Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone X) Maheshwar Reddi, a team led by Senior Inspector Rajendra Mandhare began the investigation and caught the duo from Delhi on April 23.

“We got information about the bank account to which the money was deposited and detained Anuj. During questioning, he gave up the name of his associate. We laid a trap and caught Chuka,” the officer said.

“During interrogations, we learnt that Anuj would open bank accounts for Chuka, who would use the details to dupe his targets. Chuka would pay Anuj commission. We have seized many ATM cards, three mobile phones and SIM cards along with other documents from them," the officer added. Both the arrested accused are currently in judicial custody and further investigation is underway, he said.

April 23

Day accused and his aide were arrested