Mumbai court refuses one-day bail to Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh to vote in Rajya Sabha polls

A special court here on Thursday rejected the pleas filed by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and former minister Anil Deshmukh seeking a day's bail to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections to be held on Friday.

Deshmukh and Nawab Malik, both senior NCP leaders, are currently lodged in jail in connection with different money-laundering cases being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The duo had last week filed applications seeking temporary bail before special judge R N Rokade.

