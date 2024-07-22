Breaking News
Mumbai: Watchman nabbed for molesting minor girl
Maharashtra to establish skill development centres in colleges
Mumbai: Sion hosp doctors win breakfast allowance
Mumbai: ‘No fees for eligible female students or face consequences’
CR services disrupted due to technical snag at Kalyan
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai CR services disrupted due to technical snag at Kalyan

Mumbai: CR services disrupted due to technical snag at Kalyan

Updated on: 22 July,2024 09:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

A spokesperson of CR said that the four trains starting were affected in the morning due to point failure at point 111 near Kalyan reported at 7.35 am.

Mumbai: CR services disrupted due to technical snag at Kalyan

Crowd at Dombivli railway station on Monday/ Screengrab

Listen to this article
Mumbai: CR services disrupted due to technical snag at Kalyan
x
00:00

At least four local trains on Central Railway's main line were hit on Monday morning following a technical snag near Kalyan station. Apart from that trains departing from platforms 1 and 1A were affected due to waterlogging as heavy rains battered Mumbai and the surrounding areas over the weekend. 


A spokesperson of CR said that the four trains starting were affected in the morning due to point failure at point 111 near Kalyan reported at 7.35 am. They added that the waterlogging had jammed signals of platforms 1 and 1A which was rectified by 8.40 am. 


"Due to waterlogging, trains from Kalyan were affected as signals at Platforms 1 and 1A were stuck. The issue was resolved around 8:40 am. However, an earlier point failure at 7:35 am impacted four trains: the CSMT-Asangaon local, CSMT-Kalyan, Parel-Kalyan, and Kurla-Titwala local," said the Central Railway spokesperson.


Due to the brief disruptions in services, it had a cascading effect on the train schedule which delayed services. Some stations like Dombivli witnessed a huge crowd gathering at the station as they awaited local trains' arrival on the platform. Many were even spotted walking on the tracks. 

Meanwhile, Western Railway services experienced delays; but they are running fine overall, officials said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dombivli kalyan mumbai mumbai trains mumbai rains mumbai local train

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK