A spokesperson of CR said that the four trains starting were affected in the morning due to point failure at point 111 near Kalyan reported at 7.35 am.

Crowd at Dombivli railway station on Monday/ Screengrab

Listen to this article Mumbai: CR services disrupted due to technical snag at Kalyan x 00:00

At least four local trains on Central Railway's main line were hit on Monday morning following a technical snag near Kalyan station. Apart from that trains departing from platforms 1 and 1A were affected due to waterlogging as heavy rains battered Mumbai and the surrounding areas over the weekend.

A spokesperson of CR said that the four trains starting were affected in the morning due to point failure at point 111 near Kalyan reported at 7.35 am. They added that the waterlogging had jammed signals of platforms 1 and 1A which was rectified by 8.40 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Due to waterlogging, trains from Kalyan were affected as signals at Platforms 1 and 1A were stuck. The issue was resolved around 8:40 am. However, an earlier point failure at 7:35 am impacted four trains: the CSMT-Asangaon local, CSMT-Kalyan, Parel-Kalyan, and Kurla-Titwala local," said the Central Railway spokesperson.

Due to the brief disruptions in services, it had a cascading effect on the train schedule which delayed services. Some stations like Dombivli witnessed a huge crowd gathering at the station as they awaited local trains' arrival on the platform. Many were even spotted walking on the tracks.

Meanwhile, Western Railway services experienced delays; but they are running fine overall, officials said.