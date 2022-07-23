Mumbai Crime: 4-star hotel chef in Andheri stabs waiter to death over order

MIDC police say the chef got into an argument with the waiter over an order, and stabbed him multiple times in a fit of rage

Representative Image

The chef of a four-star hotel in Andheri East stabbed a waiter multiple times with a kitchen knife, following an argument over a food order, leading to his death on Thursday morning, police said.

The MIDC police Madhav Mandal for the murder of Jagdish Jalal at the hotel situated on the Andheri Kurla road, said an officer. They will produce Mandal in court on Saturday. While Jalal was a resident of Himachal, Mandal hails from Bihar and had been working at the hotel for a year.

Jalal and Mandal got into an argument on Thursday night, but the hotel manager intervened and settled the dispute. However, they clashed again on returning to work the next morning. Jagdish entered the hotel kitchen around 8.30 am, while Mandal was chopping vegetables. They started arguing and in a fit of rage, Mandal stabbed Jalal in the chest and the back multiple times.

Other employees rushed Jalal to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission, the officer said. The MIDC police visited both the hotel and the hospital, after being informed about the incident, and conducted the panchnama and sent the body for an autopsy. "We have registered a case of murder and arrested Mandal. He will be produced before the court on Saturday," the officer said.