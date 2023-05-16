Mumbai Crime: Auto driver who lurked outside bars to prey on drunk men held

Breaking News
Updated on: 16 May,2023 07:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

He would offer men leaving bars at night, then take them to an isolated spot where and rob them of cash and mobile, say cops

Dinesh Brijraj, the auto driver

The MHB police have arrested an auto driver who frequented bars to pick up drunken men whom he looted after being hired for a ride home, sources said.


The police took action based on a complaint from Rakesh Birje, 43, who hailed a ride from Borivli station to go towards IC Colony. Moments after getting off the auto, Birje realised that he had left his mobile phone on the seat in the auto-rickshaw. “With the intention of stealing the mobile phone, the auto driver sped away,” said a cop from the MHB police station.



The officer said that after scanning the CCTV footage of the area, they traced the auto owner and identified the person driving the vehicle that day—Dinesh Brijraj, 48. The police on Monday traced Brijraj to Dahisar and after laying a trap, they arrested him. They also found Rs 30,000 in his possession.

“After questioning him, we found out that he had robbed several other customers who had hired his auto. Brijraj targeted drunk men and after taking them to lonely spots, he robbed them of their belongings,” the officer said. Brijraj has been arrested for theft and will be produced before the court, he added.

