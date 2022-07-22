Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for murder over financial dispute in Byculla

Updated on: 22 July,2022 10:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The incident had taken place in the early hours of Monday

Representative Image


The crime branch of Mumbai police on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old tailor for allegedly killing a man over a financial dispute. The incident had taken place in the early hours of Monday.

Vikas Maheskar (35) was found lying in a pool of blood in Byculla area of central Mumbai and declared dead before admission at the civic-run Nair hospital, said a police official.

Police examined CCTV footage of the area and zeroed in on Bittukumar Sadhu Sah (23), a tailor by profession, who was arrested from Pais Street in Byculla. During interrogation, Sah allegedly told police that he stabbed Maheskar during an altercation over money.

