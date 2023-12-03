Mumbai crime news: Four held with counterfeit watches worth Rs 6.16 crore in Fort

The accused have been charged under Sections 420 and 482 of the IPC

Some of the counterfeit watches seized by the Crime Branch

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested four accused for allegedly selling counterfeit wristwatches in the name of leading brands from the Fort area in south Mumbai. The police has seized 1,537 counterfeit watches from the accused, worth approximately Rs 6.16 crore.

According to Crime Branch officials, the arrests were made by the Unit II on the basis of a tip off they received on Friday. Acting on the information, the police raided the Anees Chambers and Fatima Building in Fort and found that the accused were selling counterfeit watches in the name of brands like Rado, Tissot, Omega, Audemars Piguet and Hugo Boss.

The accused, identified as Ghevaram Chowdhary, 32, Bhaveshkumar Prajapati, 33, Ganesh Bharti, 47, and Mohammad Shoaib Quershi, 33, were subsequently placed under arrest. They have been charged under sections 420 (Cheating) and 482 (Using of the false property mark) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Copyright Act, and further investigations into the racket are underway, officials said.