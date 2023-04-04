Mumbai Crime: Teachers of Kandivli pre-school booked for thrashing children

Parents worried with sudden aggression in their kids’ behaviour approached institute; CCTV footage management helped them with, showed assaults

There are 25 kids at the Kandivli pre-school. Representation pic

The Kandivli police have booked two teachers at a pre-school for allegedly mistreating, hitting and slapping toddlers in the classrooms. According to the police, the issue came to light when a parent realized sudden aggressive changes in the behaviour of his child. "On the complaint of one parent, on Sunday, we registered the case, and booked two teachers of the pre-school in Kandivli west," said an officer from the Kandivli police station. There are 25 kids at the pre-school.

As per the statement given to the police, the complainant asked other parents whose kids were also in the pre-school about any change in their behaviour and they all said they had also realised sudden aggression in their children. "These parents complained to the pre-school management on March 27. The management took the matter seriously and watched every CCTV camera footage inside and outside it. They were shocked to see two of their teachers mistreating the complainant’s son and other kids. All parents then approached the police and registered a complaint," the officer added.

During the investigation, it was revealed the two teachers hit the kids, threw them on the floor, pinched their cheeks hard and even hit them on their heads with books. The police said the children used to sit quietly in fear. “We have booked the two teachers under section 23 of the Juvenile Justice Act 2000 (Punishment for cruelty to a juvenile or child). No arrest has been made yet,” said Dinkar Jadhav, senior PI of Kandivli police station.