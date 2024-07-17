Mumbai: CSMIA sees over 13 million passengers in first quarter

Domestic travel grew with May 2024 marking the busiest month on record

Terminal 2 of CSMIA airport. Representation pic

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has experienced significant growth in passenger traffic during the first quarter of the financial year 2024, recording over 13.4 million passengers. Of these, 3.7 million were international travellers, while 9.7 million travelled on domestic routes.

“Witnessing a steady month-on-month momentum, the quarter commenced with 4.3 million passengers in April, marking a strong start. Passenger traffic rose in May, to 4.7 million, with a month-on-month increase of 7.9 per cent. In June, CSMIA welcomed 4.39 million passengers, highlighting sustained demand for air travel from Mumbai. CSMIA saw a total of 59,775 domestic Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) and 21,519 international ATMs, recording a surge of over 4 per cent compared to quarter 1 of financial year 2023-24, reinforcing its status as a cornerstone of the aviation industry. During quarter 1 of financial year 2024, May 2024 emerged as the busiest month with 4.7 million total passengers travelling. May 18 2024 observed the highest single day traffic of 1,63,166 passengers,” said spokesperson.

“Compared to the same period last year, CSMIA saw a 7 per cent rise in overall passenger traffic. Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad emerged as the top three domestic destinations, with over 6.9 million passengers. Internationally, Dubai, Singapore, and London were the most popular destinations, with Dubai leading the way with over 0.61 million passengers,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson also disclosed, “Passenger traffic from the top five international destinations exceeded 1.5 million, while traffic from the top three domestic destinations surpassed 3.4 million. The top airlines by market share were IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara, with IndiGo handling 4.99 million passengers in the domestic market. The Middle East, Asia Pacific, and European regions saw the highest traffic to and from CSMIA, with the Middle East accounting for nearly half of the passenger traffic during the quarter.”

