Students, who were mostly allotted centres at far-off places, say they have no choice but to oblige; hope they will now be allotted centres closer to home

The CUET was scheduled to take place between 25-28 May. Representation pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: CUET exams rescheduled at 11th hour by varsity x 00:00

The chaos and confusion over the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) exams continue. After students were allotted centres at far-off places across the country, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled and rescheduled the CUET at the last minute, leaving students in a lurch. Students in the city claim to have received an email from NTA on Thursday, informing them about the cancellation of the exam. They say they are clueless as new dates for the exam have yet to be issued.

Many claim they have already booked tickets to travel to their exam centres. However, the students are hopeful that they would be allotted exam centres nearby, now that the CUET has been rescheduled. The email from NTA read: “Dear Candidate, your CUET (UG)-2023 examination which was earlier scheduled between 25-28 May, has been rescheduled to another date. Your new date(s) for CUET (UG)-2023 will be notified as soon as decided according to subject combinations. Your city intimation slip and admit card will also be issued shortly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Many city students had expressed their annoyance at being given exam locations in far-off places, such as Bhusawal and Silvasa, which are 200 to 400 km away from the city. They were shocked by the unexpected allocation despite choosing exam sites in adjacent areas like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, or Thane. However, as there was no hope that the centres allotted would be changed, students decided to travel to the centres allotted to them.

“The NTA had allocated centres for students in not only different parts of Maharashtra but all over India. They asked for a preference, but allotted all centres outside the city, with some being even eight to nine hours away for a one-hour exam. I got my centre in Bhusawal which is 500 km away and takes nine hours to reach. Many have even got Jalgaon which is eight hours away,” an affected student said, adding that some have been allotted centres in Anand, Mehsana, Vadodara, Navsari and Surat in Gujarat, while some lucky ones have got their centre in Pune.

According to the student, everyone was extremely shocked and upset with this decision. “While they came to terms with it and booked tickets, they will now have to cancel them and wait for the rescheduling. I have emailed the NTA a number of times. I have also emailed the Maharashtra education minister in this regard, but nothing has happened,” said the student. Another student said, “We have no clue about the new dates. Now we really hope this time they assign centres close by.” Dr Sadhana Parashar, senior director (exams), NTA, could not be reached.

500 km

Distance city students have to travel to Bhusawal centre