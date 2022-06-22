Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC plans to vaccinate school kids, seeks data
Mumbai Central RTO to train 5,600 two-wheeler licence seekers on simulator this year
Do not get carried away by the word endemic: Experts amid rising Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra political turmoil: The one masterstroke that could have averted crisis
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena hopeful of ghar wapsi, but rebels firm on demand
Maharashtra political crisis: I have 40 MLAs with me, says Eknath Shinde after reaching Guwahati
Amid political turmoil, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tests positive for Covid-19
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Deccan Queen to have electric sigri induction to serve freshly cooked food to passengers

Mumbai: Deccan Queen to have electric sigri, induction to serve freshly cooked food to passengers

Updated on: 22 June,2022 08:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The Deccan Queen is the only passenger train that has a functional dining car. The new 40-seater dining car has 10 dining tables; each has four chairs along the panoramic windows

Mumbai: Deccan Queen to have electric sigri, induction to serve freshly cooked food to passengers

Representative Image


Passengers will be greeted to a new ambience aboard the Deccan Queen, whose upgraded coaches come with facilities to cook and serve fresh meals and hot drinks, from today onwards. The train is being converted from the old ICF (Integral Coach Factory) class to newer LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) class with swank coaches.

The Deccan Queen is the only passenger train that has a functional dining car. The new 40-seater dining car has 10 dining tables; each has four chairs along the panoramic windows. Half of the coach has a well-equipped kitchen with provisions for pantry storage, electric cooking range, deep freezers and even a refrigerator, service table, multiple sinks and service counters for the manager.




“As of now, the old menu continues with the new train [with upgraded coaches]. We can explore new flavours anytime, as per demand. According to the board directives, the gas cylinders have been banned for safety reasons, but cooking will be done with induction and electric sigri (brazier),” said CR CPRO officer Shivaji Sutar.


Show full article

central railway indian railways mumbai railways western railway mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK